The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. As of writing, the pair was trading at $8,220, erasing nearly 8% on a daily basis.
Technical outlook
With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on the daily chart fell below the 40 mark to suggest that the bearish pressure continues to gather strength. The fact that the RSI is still above the 30 level shows that there is more room on the downside before the pair becomes technically oversold and stages a rebound.
Furthermore, the prices broke below both the 200-day SMA and the 100-day SMA for the first time in two months to confirm the bearish outlook.
The initial support for the pair could be seen at $8,200 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of January-mid-February rally) ahead of $8,000 (psychological level), On the upside, resistances are located at $8,400 (100-day SMA) and $8,700 (200-day SMA/Fibonacci 50% retracement of January-mid-February rally).
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
