Bitcoin retreated below SMA50 1-hour amid growing market uncertainty.

The chief executive of Three Arrows Capital expects rapid growth towards $50,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,150. The coin retreated from an intraday high above $5,400 as the upside momentum faded away amid another bout of volatility caused by recession fears. On a day-to-day basis, BTC/USD has gained lost 2%, while its market share stayed at 63.2%.

BTC/USD: Technical picture

From the short-term point of view, BTC/USD has been moving in a tight range since Monday. Currently, BTC/USD slipped below SMA50 1-hour at $5,150, which is a worrying signal. The next support is seen at $5,000 and there is hope that the sell-off will be contained here. If it is broken, the sell-off will gather pace and take the price towards $4,800.

On the upside, BTC will need to return above $5,150 to mitigate the initial pressure and bring $5,400 back into focus. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $6,000 (March 15 high is at $5,974) and $6,100.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

According to the chief executive of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, Bitcoin may catapult to $50,000 amid currency crisis erupted in emerging countries and the recent $700-bln QE initiative by the US Fed.