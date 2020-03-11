Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rally to $9,000 in the offing as CME Futures options’ volume surge

- Bitcoin price briefly surged towards $8,200 on Monday before a reversal occurred under $8,000.
- The increasing volume of Bitcoin futures on CME suggests that a BTC/USD rally is brewing.
Bitcoin price is back to trading beneath $8,000 after being rejected at $8,200. The rejection followed a brief recovery on Tuesday which saw Bitcoin rise above $8,000. The price advanced towards $8,200 but an ascending channel resistance proved to be an uphill task.
Meanwhile, BTC/USD exchanging hands at $7,915 while focused on breaking the resistance at $8,000. The immediate downside is protected by the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart. However, a building bearish momentum suggests that BTC/USD could drop further into the $7,800 zone.
Technical indicators such as the RSI appear to be horizontal in movement. Recovery from the recent dip stalled at the indicator’s average (50). The ranging motion means trading action is likely to remain sideways in the current session. Emphasizing the same sideways trend is the MACD, currently holding at the mean line.
BTC/USD must clear the resistance at $8,000 and find support above $8,200 to escape the hovering selling pressure. Besides, correction past the ascending channel resistance is a great way to boost the price past the 100 SMA resistance at $8,360 in preparation for the next assault at $9,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
CME Bitcoin futures volume surge hints a possible BTC/USD rally
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures options volume is on an upward roll despite the drab action witnessed with Bitcoin price over the past three days. According to data by Skew, a platform that tracks Bitcoin price movements, the BTC futures volume has risen to levels not seen since late February. The CME Futures trading volume rallied past $400 million, suggesting that intense upward movement could be in the offing. However, with the drop in price, traders seem to be looking forward to more downside action in terms of BTC price movements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rally to $9,000 in the offing as CME Futures options’ volume surge
Bitcoin price is back to trading beneath $8,000 after being rejected at $8,200. The rejection followed a brief recovery on Tuesday which saw Bitcoin rise above $8,000. The price advanced towards $8,200 but an ascending channel ...
XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level
XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.209 to $0.2133 this Tuesday. The bulls will need to overcome two resistance levels at $0.225 and $0.232 to ...
ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation after bouncing off the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band
ETH/USD bears took control of the market this Tuesday taking the price down from $203.27 to $201.56. Two days back, ETH/USD crashed from $238 to $199.75, bounced up ...
As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance at SMA 200?
DASH/USD went up from $73.55 to $75.85 this Tuesday following three consecutive bearish sessions. To continue its upward momentum, the buyers must overcome the resistance at the SMA 200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.