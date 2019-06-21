Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD may be facing correction as price crosses $10,000
- The price has gone up from $9,535 to $10,225 this Friday.
- Technical analysis shows that bearish correction may be around the corner.
BTC/USD price has gone up from $9,535 to $10,225 this Friday. In the early hours of Saturday, the price has gone up further to $10,230. Towards the end of Friday, BTC/USD shot up from $9,915 to $10,225 within one hour. Technical analysis shows that bearish correction may be around the corner.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD has crept out of the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, which suggests that it is over-valued. The widening of the Bollinger band shows increasing market volatility. The market is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curve. This Friday’s session broke past resistance levels at $9,845, $10,025 and $10,175.
The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator has had eight bullish sessions in a row with increasing intensity. The Elliot oscillator has had 11 straight bullish sessions and the relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the overbought zone at 76.56.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.