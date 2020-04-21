Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD is sandwiched between the SMA 50 on the downside and SMA 20 on the upside

  • BTC/USD fell from $7,140.80 to $6,838.84 this Monday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive bearish sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bounced up from the support provided by the SMA 50 to go from $6,838.84 to $6,897.66 and is consolidating in a triangle formation. The bulls will need to gather enough momentum to break past the resistance at the SMA 20, before testing the downward trending line. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott oscillator has had three straight red sessions.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly BTC/USD price fell to $6,771.50 before finding support and jumping up to $6,897.66 in six hours. The bulls will want to overcome resistance at $6,922 before attempting to possibly re-enter the red Ichimoku cloud. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, to reverse bearish momentum, while the RSI is trending around 41.45, just above the oversold zone.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6888.91
Today Daily Change 49.58
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 6839.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6973.88
Daily SMA50 6880.65
Daily SMA100 8073.54
Daily SMA200 7995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7223.22
Previous Daily Low 6754.64
Previous Weekly High 7216.69
Previous Weekly Low 6466.49
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6933.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7044.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 6654.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 6470.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 6186.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 7123.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 7407.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 7592.08

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

