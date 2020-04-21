Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD is sandwiched between the SMA 50 on the downside and SMA 20 on the upside

BTC/USD fell from $7,140.80 to $6,838.84 this Monday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive bearish sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bounced up from the support provided by the SMA 50 to go from $6,838.84 to $6,897.66 and is consolidating in a triangle formation. The bulls will need to gather enough momentum to break past the resistance at the SMA 20, before testing the downward trending line. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott oscillator has had three straight red sessions.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly BTC/USD price fell to $6,771.50 before finding support and jumping up to $6,897.66 in six hours. The bulls will want to overcome resistance at $6,922 before attempting to possibly re-enter the red Ichimoku cloud. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, to reverse bearish momentum, while the RSI is trending around 41.45, just above the oversold zone.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 6888.91 Today Daily Change 49.58 Today Daily Change % 0.72 Today daily open 6839.33 Trends Daily SMA20 6973.88 Daily SMA50 6880.65 Daily SMA100 8073.54 Daily SMA200 7995 Levels Previous Daily High 7223.22 Previous Daily Low 6754.64 Previous Weekly High 7216.69 Previous Weekly Low 6466.49 Previous Monthly High 9215.51 Previous Monthly Low 3886.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6933.64 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7044.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 6654.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 6470.48 Daily Pivot Point S3 6186.32 Daily Pivot Point R1 7123.49 Daily Pivot Point R2 7407.65 Daily Pivot Point R3 7592.08



