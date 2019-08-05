Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD is ripe for short-term correction before another bullish assault

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has gained nearly 7% in recent 24 hours.

The intraday RSI implies that the price may retreat from the recent highs.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been growing strongly since the beginning of Monday. BTC/USD has gained nearly 7% of its value in recent 24 hours, with the best part of the upside movement happening during Asian hours.

A sustainable move above the psychological $11,000 barrier created a strong momentum that took the price towards the current intraday high of $11,658. Bitcoin's market share surpassed 67% for the fits time since the beginning of April 2017.

Bitcoin's technical picture

BTC/USD has moved above the upper line of 1-day Bollinger Band at $11,350, which now serves as an initial support level. Once it is out of the way, the downside correction may gain traction and push the price towards $11,000. New buying interest around that handle is expected to stop the sell-off; however, a move below this barrier will open up the way towards $10,700 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart).

There are few strong barriers on the way to the North. However, we will need to see a sustainable move above $11,660 the upside to gain traction. This short-term resistance is created by a confluence of the highest level of the previous hour and 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly. The next bull's target awaits us on approach to $12,000.

Note that the Relative Strength Index on the 1-hour chart has reversed to the downside ready to exit an overbought territory. This development may signal that the short-term correction may be underway. On the daily chart, the RSI still points upwards, which implies that the longer-term trend remains bullish.

BTC/USD, 1-day chart