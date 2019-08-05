Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD is ripe for short-term correction before another bullish assault

- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has gained nearly 7% in recent 24 hours.
- The intraday RSI implies that the price may retreat from the recent highs.
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been growing strongly since the beginning of Monday. BTC/USD has gained nearly 7% of its value in recent 24 hours, with the best part of the upside movement happening during Asian hours.
A sustainable move above the psychological $11,000 barrier created a strong momentum that took the price towards the current intraday high of $11,658. Bitcoin's market share surpassed 67% for the fits time since the beginning of April 2017.
Bitcoin's technical picture
BTC/USD has moved above the upper line of 1-day Bollinger Band at $11,350, which now serves as an initial support level. Once it is out of the way, the downside correction may gain traction and push the price towards $11,000. New buying interest around that handle is expected to stop the sell-off; however, a move below this barrier will open up the way towards $10,700 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart).
There are few strong barriers on the way to the North. However, we will need to see a sustainable move above $11,660 the upside to gain traction. This short-term resistance is created by a confluence of the highest level of the previous hour and 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly. The next bull's target awaits us on approach to $12,000.
Note that the Relative Strength Index on the 1-hour chart has reversed to the downside ready to exit an overbought territory. This development may signal that the short-term correction may be underway. On the daily chart, the RSI still points upwards, which implies that the longer-term trend remains bullish.
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
