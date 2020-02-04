  • Bitcoin is nearing a support zone where the SMA, Fibonacci and previous wave all confluence.
  • The price of BTC/USD is 1.20% lower on Tuesday after a great run recently.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD has moved into a pretty nice channel on the daily chart below.

But now that the price has started to retrace where could we find support?

The 9K level is a significant one and there are lots of key technical points in close proximity.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is pretty close and the 200 daily SMA is just under the 9K level.

Lastly, the bottom of the channel is also there and could act as support.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9164.76
Today Daily Change -105.47
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 9270.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8907.83
Daily SMA50 8049.18
Daily SMA100 8069.26
Daily SMA200 8888.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9614.05
Previous Daily Low 9220.23
Previous Weekly High 9568.13
Previous Weekly Low 8279.73
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9370.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9463.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 9122.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 8974.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 8728.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 9516.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 9761.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 9909.93

 

 

