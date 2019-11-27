Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout eyes $8,200

- Bitcoin price consolidation above $7,000 could culminate in gains above $8,000.
- The majority of technical indicators paint a bullish picture for Bitcoin both in the short term and long-term.
The market is back in the red on Wednesday during the Asian session. Bitcoin is posting minor losses of 0.01% on the day after commencing the trading at $7,161. It has an intraday high of $7,173, although the world’s largest crypto has touched a low of $7,149. The ongoing trend is bearish according to the cryptocurrency live rates amid high volatility.
The formation of an inverted head and shoulder pattern is a bullish indicator that Bitcoin’s consolidation above $7,000 is likely to end up in a rally or a significant push above $8,000. Following the break above the supply zone at $7,400, BTC/USD could quickly blast its way to $8,200.
The RSI position above $50 paints a relatively bullish picture for Bitcoin. It’s gradual slope upwards is a signal that the momentum is in favor of the bulls. Protecting the immediate downside is the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart. The 50 SMA is in line to offer support at $7,048. Other vital support areas include $7,000 and $6,800, while $6,500 is the primary buyer congestion zone.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bitcoin tries to break higher intraday
BTC/USD has based out between a low of 7,021 and 7,340 today but the market is now resisting moves higher. On the 10-minute chart below there has been a base forming between the low of 7,021 and 7,1147.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Litecoin pushes higher as we head into the Asian session
The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64. It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing.
Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level. ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.