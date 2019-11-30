Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD if not $8,000 this weekend, where to then?

Bitcoin settles in a narrow range between $7,800 - $7,700.

The formation of a rising wedge pattern hints a breakdown towards $7,000.

The cryptocurrency market is mostly in the red on Saturday. However, Bitcoin bulls are flexing their muscles in readiness for a barrier breaking mission to $8,000. The price is up a subtle 0.14% on the day after correcting from the opening of $7,757 to the current market value of $7,761.

The immediate upside is limited by the resistance at $7,800. Although, Bitcoin hit highs around $7,879 on Friday before retracement kicked in. Bitcoin is also trading in the apex of a rising wedge pattern which hints a breakdown towards $8,000. To avert the impact of the wedge pattern Bitcoin must correct above $8,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is horizontal above 60, showing a possibly extended sideways trading. The downside is protected by the 50 SMA on the 1-hiur chart at $7,600 and the 100 SMA at $7,400. Other key support levels to keep in mind include $7,200, $7,000, $6,800 and $6,500.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

