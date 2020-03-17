- BTC/USD stays in the range after wild movements.
- The initial support is created by SMA50 1-hour.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,300. the coin managed to recover after a massive sell-off on Monday and settled safely above $5,000; however, the further recovery seems to be limited for now as the short-term trend remains bearish. On a day-to-day basis, BTC/USD has gained over 13%, while its market share stayed at 63.7%.
According to analytical service Skew, Bitcoin has lost nearly 30% of its value in the first quarter so far. However, the experts note, that the first digital coin tends to lose ground during the first three months of the year. Since 2014, Bitcoin lived through five bearish first quarters out of seven (Q1 2020 included). However, the second quarter is supposed to be better.
Intotheblock statistics imply that about 41% of all Bitcoin addresses are in the money, which is a significant improvement from 25% registered on Monday. Notably, the number of large transactions also edged higher, while an average transaction size reached $29,000 on March 16 from $21,000 on March 15.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
From the short-term point of view, BTC/USD is locked in a tight range. The first digital asset has been $5,150 and %5,400 since the beginning of the day without much progress in either direction. The initial support is created by SMA50 1-hour on approach to $5,150. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards psychological $5,000. this barrier should slow down the downside movement, though once it is broken, Monday's low of $4.437 will come into focus.
On the upside, the initial resistance of $5,400 separates us from $6,000 (March 15 high is at $5,974). The next barrier awaits us on approach to $6,100. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD hit the pause button
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,300. the coin managed to recover after a massive sell-off on Monday and settled safely above $5,000; however, the further recovery seems to be limited for now as the short-term trend remains bearish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD moves away from $100.00, heads to $120.00
Ethereum (ETH) stopped within a whisker of critical $100.00 and managed to recover to $117.00 by press time. The second-largest cryptocurrency has gained about 5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day as the market is back on recovery track after another painful sell-off on Monday.
XTZ/USD settles above hourly SMA50, aims higher
Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1 billion, has regained some ground after the sell-off at the beginning of the week.
XRP/USD locked in a range after wild price movements
Ripple's XRP attempted a recovery above $0.1500. The third-largest coin hit the intraday high at $0.1528, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the price swiftly slipped back inside the previous range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.