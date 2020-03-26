Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD forms deadly daily evening star

  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 7.50% in the second half of the session. 
  • The bulls failed to push for another close in the green after a two-session run higher. 
  • Heavy supply should be noted ahead of the psychological $7000 price mark. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action formed a bearish evening star via the daily, which suggests a potential incoming fall. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

The near-term range-bound nature of BTC via the  60-minute, suggests an incoming fall. 

Spot rate:                 6626.52

Relative change:      -0.90%

High:                        6795.00

Low:                         6524.77

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6613.52
Today Daily Change -77.86
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 6691.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6548.27
Daily SMA50 8347.35
Daily SMA100 8221.1
Daily SMA200 8368.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6983.8
Previous Daily Low 6469.18
Previous Weekly High 6951.22
Previous Weekly Low 4437.02
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6665.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6787.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 6445.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 6200.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 5931.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 6960.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 7229.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 7475.01

 

 

