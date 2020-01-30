Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD fails at $9,400 level and falls down - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD drops from $9402.60 to $9,285.55 this Wednesday.

The confluence detector shows us two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,325 and $9,585.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market for the second straight day. In this time period, BTC/USD fell from $9,402.60 to $9,243.50. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,325 and $9,585. $9,325 has the SMA 5 and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $9,585 has the one-week Pivot Point and 4-hour Bollinger Band.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,170 and $9,015. $9,170 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance three, while $9,015 has the one-day Pivot Point support three and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one.

