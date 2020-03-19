Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD eyes a fall to $5,000 before soaring above $6,000

- Bitcoin price retreats from $5,475 (intraday high) amid bearish calls to test $5,000 level.
- A rising triangle pattern suggests than a breakout to $5,000 is imminent but could be what BTC/USD needs to climb above $6,000.
Spot rate: $5,314
Relative change: -98
Percentage change: -1.66%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Expanding
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price is extending stability for the third day in a row. Movements north continue to hit a wall at $5,500. On the downside $5,300 if providing immediate support.
Despite the stability and consolidation, a rising triangle hints that a breakdown is looming and is likely to force BTC/USD towards $5,000. The retreat to levels between $4,800 and $5,000 is likely to create more demand for BTC thereby improving BTC/USD technical and fundamental levels; which are the foundation of a sustainable rally above $6,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
The RSI shows that the buyers have an upper hand. Although movement north is gradual, the RSI has stayed above 50 (the average) in the last 48 hours. Moreover, BTC/USD is trading above the moving averages whereby both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA currently provide support. Bitcoin price is safe as long as it stays above $5,300 support but if this support is broken, it would be a miracle to stop the losses at $5,000.
Bitcoin price key levels
Resistance one: $5,398 – Previous high 1-hour, Fibonacci 23.6% daily and Bollinger Band 15-mins middle curve.
Resistance two: $5,730 – Pivot point one-month support three and pivot point one-day resistance two.
Support one: $5,287 – Previous low 1-hour chart, BB 15-mins lower curve and SMA 100 15-mins.
Support two: $5,121 – Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin still locked under $5,500; Steem skyrockets
BTC/USD has been hovering close to $5,400, down 1.0% since the beginning of the day. BTC hit the intraday high at $5,475 but failed to hold the ground. Now it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD could close the week above $0.16
Ripple price is trading at $0.1476 after correcting a subtle 0.76% lower from $0.1480 (opening value). There was an attempt to push the price towards $0.15 but XRP/USD hit a wall at $0.1492.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
BCH/USD freefall to $150 not out of the picture
Bitcoin Cash price is struggling to hold onto the support at $180. Advancements towards $200 failed to materialized. Bulls appear to be getting exhausted and are likely to step aside and allow Bitcoin Cash to make another dip towards $150
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.