Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD critical daily support area being tested to the downside

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 0.70% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD is at risk to another wave of downside pressure, following ascending channel breakout.
  • Critical daily support should be noted around the $9500-400 price area. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

The price is flirting with a game=changing area, $9500-400. Failure to hold could prove to be very punishing for BTC.

                     

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

The significance of the above-noted support range can be seen via the 60-minute, as an important zone of support.

 

Spot rate:                 9585.75

Relative change:      -0.75%

High:                        9680.16

Low:                         9490.57

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9580.69
Today Daily Change -78.43
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 9659.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9912.19
Daily SMA50 9173.18
Daily SMA100 8259.77
Daily SMA200 8855.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10027.5
Previous Daily Low 9479.72
Previous Weekly High 10307.33
Previous Weekly Low 9309.77
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9688.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9818.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 9416.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 9174.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 8868.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 9964.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 10269.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 10512.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000

BTC/USD fell victim to another massacre masterminded by the bears. In a similar article on Wednesday, I talked about Bitcoin's price holding above $9,100.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance

Ripple price is back in the green amid attempts to see it recover the lost ground following the devastating drop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern

Ethereum bears continue to punch holes in the bullish 'balloon' even as the storm gets more violet. Almost half of the gains accrued since the beginning of January have been trimmed. Ethereum price is exchanging hands at $216 after a minor recovery from $210 (weekly low). 

More Ethereum News

BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support

BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support

Bitcoin Cash is the only major cryptocurrency in the green on Thursday as the Asian session makes way for the European session. The 1.45% gain on the day is a drop in sea compared to the freefall experienced in the last 24 hours when ...

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location