Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD consolidating in a new falling channel

- Bitcoin recovers from a quick dive to $7,750 support.
- The short-term technical picture is slightly positive but Bitcoin bulls need a catalyst to push the price upwards.
Bitcoin is barely holding above $8,000 after a shallow recovery from a dip that tested $7,750 support on Thursday. The bearish price action has prevailed on the market since the flash drop on Tuesday. The fight to stay above the support levels at $8250 and $8,000 bore no fruits as selling activities intensified across the crypto space.
The simple moving averages are still above the price whereby the 50 SMA on the hourly chart is holding ground at $8,304 and the 100 SMA currently stands at $8,950. The gap between the two SMAs continues to widen as an indication of a stronger sellers’ grip.
Other technical indicators like the moving average convergence divergence and the relative strength index suggest that the fight within the buyers is not over. However, they will need a catalyst to strengthen their efforts if a significant correction is to occur towards $9,000.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading at $8,016 amid consolidation in a new descending channel. Both sides of the channel have been tested severally, which means BTC could remain in the confines of the channel a while longer.
BTC/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: How low is BTC/USD going to fall after dropping below $8,000?
BTC/USD bears continue to have a relentless hold on the market. So far today, BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50. This follows a bearish Thursday, where the price fell from $8,440 to $8,057.25.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps consolidating in a flag formation as bears take control
ETH/USD had a bearish start to the day as Ethereum keeps consolidating in a flag formation. The price has fallen from $166.25 to $164.80 so far today. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending ...
IOTA Foundation partners up with Linux Foundation
IOTA has recently entered into a partnership with Linux Foundation as an approach to expand its reach in North America. IOTA Foundation will aid in the completion of a stack of technologies in the development of IoT, cloud integration and Edge.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD bearish flag pattern still in play for three straight days
Ripple is still grappling with the paralyzing bearish wave that swept across the market on Tue. Three days later, recovery has been shallow and the trend largely unchanged. The price action of Fri during the Asian has seen XRP correct lower 1.62%.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.