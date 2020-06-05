BTC/USD recovery is limited by the resistance of $9,800.

The local support is created by the former resistance of $9,600.

BTC/USD bulls frantically try to break the resistance of $9,800, however, all the attempts have been futile so far. The first digital asset hit the intraday high at $9,8480 only to retreat to $9.763 by press time. BTC/USD has been moving in a tight range since Thursday after wild gyrations during the first two days of the week. The coin BTC/USD has gained over 3% on a weekly basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis.

Bitcoin’s market value is registered at $180 billion, while its market share decreased to 64.9%.

The intraday chart shows that the RSI stays flat in the neutral territory. It means that the coin may stay in the current range.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.

Resistance levels

$9,800 – 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1

$10,000 – the highest level of the previous month

$10,200 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band

Support levels

$9,600 – 4-hour SMA50, 1-hour SMA300, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily

$9,400 – 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, 1-hour SMA100

$9,100 - 161.8% Fibo projection weekly.