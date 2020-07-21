BTC/USD jumped above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves as bulls took control this Tuesday.

The bulls lost momentum and retreated from the $9,400–level.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls took full control of the market this Tuesday as the price flew from $9,162.22 to $9,383.75. In the process, the price jumped above the downward trending line, SMA 20 and SMA 50. The price reached an intra-day high of $9,438.85, but it was unable to garner enough momentum to cross above the 20-day Bollinger Band. Since then, it dropped back below the $9,400-level.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has strong resistance levels at $9,428.13 and $9.530.75. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $9,354.80 (SMA 50), $9,310.85, $9,219.20 (SMA 20) and $9,138.55.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9386.4 Today Daily Change 224.17 Today Daily Change % 2.45 Today daily open 9162.23 Trends Daily SMA20 9211.66 Daily SMA50 9372.35 Daily SMA100 8954.77 Daily SMA200 8551.09 Levels Previous Daily High 9223.82 Previous Daily Low 9133.86 Previous Weekly High 9345.73 Previous Weekly Low 9020.75 Previous Monthly High 10404.88 Previous Monthly Low 8823.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9168.23 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9189.46 Daily Pivot Point S1 9122.79 Daily Pivot Point S2 9083.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 9032.83 Daily Pivot Point R1 9212.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 9263.26 Daily Pivot Point R3 9302.7



