Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls bounce back following four straight bearish days. A temporary respite, or is the “halving effect” taking over?

Cryptos |
  • The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility.
  • The Elliott Oscillator indicates three straight red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD buyers took control of the market following four straight bearish days. Following the halving, the price rose from $8,571,91 to $8,805. The price has found immediate support at the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility

The MACD indicates increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions. The bulls must conquer resistance levels at $9,172.88 and $9,605. On the downside, good support lies at $8,606.12 and $&,963.80, along with the SMA 200.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8850.41
Today Daily Change 278.49
Today Daily Change % 3.25
Today daily open 8571.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8540.23
Daily SMA50 7503.62
Daily SMA100 8003.5
Daily SMA200 8020.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9176.84
Previous Daily Low 8187.24
Previous Weekly High 10074.48
Previous Weekly Low 8535.49
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8565.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8798.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 8113.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 7655.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 7124.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 9103.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 9634.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 10093.02

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.

More Bitcoin News

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.

More Ethereum News

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li

More Ripple News

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location