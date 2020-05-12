Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls bounce back following four straight bearish days. A temporary respite, or is the “halving effect” taking over?

The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility.

The Elliott Oscillator indicates three straight red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD buyers took control of the market following four straight bearish days. Following the halving, the price rose from $8,571,91 to $8,805. The price has found immediate support at the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

The MACD indicates increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions. The bulls must conquer resistance levels at $9,172.88 and $9,605. On the downside, good support lies at $8,606.12 and $&,963.80, along with the SMA 200.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 8850.41 Today Daily Change 278.49 Today Daily Change % 3.25 Today daily open 8571.92 Trends Daily SMA20 8540.23 Daily SMA50 7503.62 Daily SMA100 8003.5 Daily SMA200 8020.9 Levels Previous Daily High 9176.84 Previous Daily Low 8187.24 Previous Weekly High 10074.48 Previous Weekly Low 8535.49 Previous Monthly High 9476.83 Previous Monthly Low 6156.67 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8565.27 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8798.81 Daily Pivot Point S1 8113.82 Daily Pivot Point S2 7655.73 Daily Pivot Point S3 7124.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 9103.42 Daily Pivot Point R2 9634.93 Daily Pivot Point R3 10093.02



