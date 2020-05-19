Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears take control after losing out of momentum near the $9,811.50 resistance level

- The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the golden cross pattern.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dropped from $9,725,85 to $9,653.45 as the bears took charge after three straight bullish days. The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.
There are two resistance levels for the bulls to overcome at $9,811.50 and $10,004.35. On the downside, the price has strong support at $9,338.25 and $8,810.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9590.61
|Today Daily Change
|-135.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.39
|Today daily open
|9725.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9194.54
|Daily SMA50
|7919.9
|Daily SMA100
|7995.38
|Daily SMA200
|8052.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9957.53
|Previous Daily Low
|9442.04
|Previous Weekly High
|9944.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|8105.58
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9760.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9638.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9459.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9192.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8943.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9974.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10223.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10490.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
