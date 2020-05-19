Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears take control after losing out of momentum near the $9,811.50 resistance level

The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the golden cross pattern.

The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $9,725,85 to $9,653.45 as the bears took charge after three straight bullish days. The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.

There are two resistance levels for the bulls to overcome at $9,811.50 and $10,004.35. On the downside, the price has strong support at $9,338.25 and $8,810.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9590.61 Today Daily Change -135.22 Today Daily Change % -1.39 Today daily open 9725.83 Trends Daily SMA20 9194.54 Daily SMA50 7919.9 Daily SMA100 7995.38 Daily SMA200 8052.92 Levels Previous Daily High 9957.53 Previous Daily Low 9442.04 Previous Weekly High 9944.79 Previous Weekly Low 8105.58 Previous Monthly High 9476.83 Previous Monthly Low 6156.67 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9760.62 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9638.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 9459.4 Daily Pivot Point S2 9192.97 Daily Pivot Point S3 8943.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 9974.9 Daily Pivot Point R2 10223.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 10490.39



