Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears push the price below 61.8% Fibo

- BTC/USD has dropped below $7,350 as the sells-off has resumed.
- The next support awaits BTC on approach to $7,000.
After an erratic recovery during the previous week, Bitcoin (BTC) smithed back into a selling mode. The coin topped at $7,868 and has been in retreat ever since. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $7,300, down 2% since the beginning of Monday. Notably, Bitcoin's market share stayed unchanged at 66.4%, which means that altcoins are also headed North, follow the lead of the first cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin's long-term picture
Looking technically, BTC/USD moved back below pivotal $7,350 created by 61.8% Fibo retracement for the entire upside move from $3,226 low to $13924 high. A failure to settle above this barrier bodes ill for an immediate Bitcoin's forecast snack signals that more sell-off may be inshore with the nearest target at $7,000. This psychological support separates BTC from a deeper decline towards the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $6,661 and the recent low of $6,526.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $7,350 to mitigate the bearish pressure and improve the technical picture. Once above, BTC/USD may proceed to $7,780 ( the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $8,000. This barrier is followed by SMA50 daily at $8,340.
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
