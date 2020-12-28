Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls reclaim 27,000 on the bounce off monthly support line

  • Bitcoin fades pullback from record high amid bullish MACD.
  • Sustained U-turn from previous resistance keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Short-term rising trend line, 200-bar SMA add to the downside filters.

BTC/USD takes the bids near 27,200 during early Monday. The crypto major refreshed record highs while crossing the 28,000 mark to 28,373 during the weekend.

The consolidation from the all-time top failed to slip beneath the earlier resistance line stretched from November 30 during the week-start move. It should also be noted that bullish MACD also favors the BTC/USD buyers.

As a result, Bitcoin bulls are currently targeting the 28,000 round-figure before challenging the latest top surrounding 28,400.

In a case where the RSI conditions fail to stop the north-run past-28,400, the 30,000 psychological magnet will catch the BTC/USD upside.

Alternatively, a downside break of the immediate support line, near 26,250, precedes an upward sloping trend line from December 16, currently around 24,300, to test the pullback moves.

If at all the BTC/USD breaks short-term support lines, 200-bar SMA near 20,450 becomes the key to watch.

BTC/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27056.73
Today Daily Change 799.18
Today Daily Change % 3.04%
Today daily open 26257.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21772.62
Daily SMA50 19359.32
Daily SMA100 15667.33
Daily SMA200 13015.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28373.03
Previous Daily Low 25771.59
Previous Weekly High 24771.13
Previous Weekly Low 21910.93
Previous Monthly High 19864.5
Previous Monthly Low 13219.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26765.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27379.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 25228.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 24199.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 22626.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 27829.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 29402.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 30431.3

 

 

