Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye refreshing record top on the way to 24,000

- BTC/USD keeps bounce off 22,378, takes the bids above 23,700.
- Sustained bounce off one-week-old horizontal support, MACD conditions favor buyers.
- Sellers need to confirm short-term rising wedge for entries.
BTC/USD rises to 23,733 during the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major extends gains from a horizontal area comprising multiple lows since December 07, marked the previous day.
Also supporting the BTC/USD bulls is the MACD histogram that shows the receding strength of the bearish signals.
As a result, the quote is all geared up to challenge the recently refreshed all-time high of 24,299.12. However, the 24,000 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
In a case where the BTC/USD buyers keep the reins past-24,300, the upper line of stated rising wedge bearish formation, at 25,000 now, will be the key.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the immediate horizontal area near 22,300/270 will direct the BTC/USD sellers towards confirming the bearish chart pattern by targeting a downside break of 21,710 support.
Following that, the crypto pair may not hesitate to test a 200-bar SMA level of 19,477 during the theoretical target of around 15,000.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23828.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|23828.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20344.99
|Daily SMA50
|18356.48
|Daily SMA100
|14966.48
|Daily SMA200
|12637.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23840.76
|Previous Daily Low
|22378.45
|Previous Weekly High
|23765.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|18725.2
|Previous Monthly High
|19864.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13219.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23282.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22937.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21887.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21395.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24320.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24811.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25782.62
