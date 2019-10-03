Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200

- Bitcoin's recovery is capped by SMA-200 on a daily chart.
- The first critical support is located at $8,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
BTC/USD long-term technical picture
On a daily chart, BTC/USD recovery is capped by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average). The coin dropped below this line on September 26 - for the first time since February. Several attempts to break higher failed to yield results. From the technical perspective, this development may be interpreted as a bearish signal It confirms the lack of buying interest at this stage and makes the coin vulnerable to further losses.
We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards the next strong barrier of $9,000 followed by the lower border of the previous consolidation channel at $9,300.
On the downside, a move below $8,000 will become a signal to scrap bulls scenario for the time being and get ready for an extended sell-off with the next target at the recent low $7,700 the lower line of one-day Bollinger Band at $7,300.
BTC/USD, one-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD beats the market with 4% gains
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0143. The coin has gained over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. TRX is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20, though the further upside may be limited unless the broader market takes off from current levels.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.