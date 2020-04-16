- BTC/USD retreated from the intraday high.
- The Head of Trading at NEM Ventures warns that BTC may be vulnerable to further losses.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands marginally below $7,000 after a sharp growth to $7,145. The first digital asset failed to hold the ground as the bullish momentum faded away on approach to the important resistance level created by daily SMA50. Despite the retreat, the coin is still 2.2% higher on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin is at the crossroads
According to Nicholas Pelecanos, the Head of Trading at NEM Ventures, Bitcoin is at the tipping point now. If the bulls fail to sustain the rally, bears might wrestle out the control over the situation and take back some ground.
Indicators from one of our momentum based strategies are beginning to show a serious bearish setup that could lead to a 50% sell off, sending price into the low $3,000s.This has happened only twice before in Bitcoin’s price history -- a crossing of the 150&400 exponential moving averages (EMAs). This was in conjunction with the 200EMA crossing the 300EMA after a price rejection from the 60EMA, which has signalled the start of a major month long sell off. Worryingly, both of these sells offs were sparked by brief sell offs in the Dow and S&P, he explained in a written comment to FXStreet.
He also noted that Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P and Dow reached 0.82, which is extremely high in the historical context. It means that a large sell off in equities may result in a sell-off in Bitcoin.
The correlation with the S&P and Dow could just as easily help sustain the current bullish momentum, but between the looming technical setup and potential wobbles that could come from earnings season, I'm cautiously preparing for an accelerated decline in BTC and the greater crypto market, Nicholas Pelecanos added.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0
The cryptocurrency market has been treated to volatility during the European session on Thursday. The Asian session earlier in the day was mostly bearish as sellers extended their action from the American session on Wednesday.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.