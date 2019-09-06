Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600

The firm bullish grip is being confirmed by the positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

The Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe upwards inclination shows that buyers are gaining momentum.

The bulls have been defending the most important zones at $10,500, $10,000and $9,000 supports levels.

Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840. Re-energized bulls pushed the price towards $11,000 but hit the brakes around $11,800.

BTC has defended the most important zones at $10,500, $10,000 and $ 9,000 supports levels. At press time, Bitcoin has a market value of $10,725 following a 1.39% market change today. We are expecting resistance to build around $10,800 and $10,900 respectively.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a positive 14.954, confirming the strong bullish grip. The positive divergence signifies the growing energy as buyers prepare to trade.

The Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe relatively inclines upwards; this shows that the buyers are gaining momentum. Bitcoin could also revisit higher levels of around $12,000.

BTC Key Technical Levels

Spot rate: $10720

Relative Change: +143.92

Open: $10575

High: $10,800

Low: $10564

Short-term trend: bullish

BTC/USD 4-hour chart