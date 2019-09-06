Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600

-
The firm bullish grip is being confirmed by the positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
-
The Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe upwards inclination shows that buyers are gaining momentum.
-
The bulls have been defending the most important zones at $10,500, $10,000and $9,000 supports levels.
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840. Re-energized bulls pushed the price towards $11,000 but hit the brakes around $11,800.
BTC has defended the most important zones at $10,500, $10,000 and $ 9,000 supports levels. At press time, Bitcoin has a market value of $10,725 following a 1.39% market change today. We are expecting resistance to build around $10,800 and $10,900 respectively.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a positive 14.954, confirming the strong bullish grip. The positive divergence signifies the growing energy as buyers prepare to trade.
The Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe relatively inclines upwards; this shows that the buyers are gaining momentum. Bitcoin could also revisit higher levels of around $12,000.
BTC Key Technical Levels
Spot rate: $10720
Relative Change: +143.92
Open: $10575
High: $10,800
Low: $10564
Short-term trend: bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.