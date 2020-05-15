Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears fight back to negate Thursday’s bullish price action

BTC/USD bears currently have a stranglehold on the market.

The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.

William’s %R has dipped from the overbought zone to the neutral zone following bearish price action.

BTC/USD daily chart

The bears have taken full control of the market, as the price dropped from $9,792.80 to $9,403. In the process, they are looking to negate all the positive gains made by the bulls this Thursday. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is decreasing, which shows that the price volatility is decreasing. The MACD has started to diverge from the signal line again, which shows that the bearish momentum is increasing. William’s %R has dipped from the overbought zone to the neutral zone following bearish price action.

On the upside, the buyers face two strong resistance levels at $9,620 and $9,775. On the downside, the bears will want to aim for the $9,174.45 and $8,825 support levels to continue the downward movement.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9384.43 Today Daily Change -408.37 Today Daily Change % -4.17 Today daily open 9792.8 Trends Daily SMA20 8829.87 Daily SMA50 7663.21 Daily SMA100 8005.28 Daily SMA200 8045.91 Levels Previous Daily High 9944.79 Previous Daily Low 9260.49 Previous Weekly High 10074.48 Previous Weekly Low 8535.49 Previous Monthly High 9476.83 Previous Monthly Low 6156.67 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9683.39 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9521.89 Daily Pivot Point S1 9387.26 Daily Pivot Point S2 8981.72 Daily Pivot Point S3 8702.96 Daily Pivot Point R1 10071.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 10350.33 Daily Pivot Point R3 10755.88



