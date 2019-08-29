- BTC/USD is crashing lower after the short-term consolidation period.
- Strong support area comes on approach to $9,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline after a short period of range-bound trading. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,360, off the intraday low of $9,329. The first digital coin has lost over 7% of its value in recent 24 hours and nearly 4% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin's technical picture
Looking technically, a sustainable move below $10,000 has darkened the short-term picture. Now Bitcoin (BTC) is moving fast towards the next critical support $9,000 amid strong bearish pressure. The initial support is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $9,265. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction and take us to the psychological $9,000 that is likely to stop the bears for the time being. However, if it is sustainably broken, all hell would break loose for BTC.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $9,800 to allow for a further recovery towards $10,000. This area contains SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the price may retest $10,300 with SMA100 4-hour located on approach.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Bitcoin price analysis: all hell breaks loose for BTC/USD as it crashes below $9,500
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD creeps next to the oversold zone
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Thursday following heavily bearish Wednesday. ETH/USD fell from $187.45 to $173 this Wednesday and has fallen further to $170.65. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD fell from $187.55 to $166 within four hours.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major deep in read, not recovery in sight
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red. A strong sell-off was fed by growing bearish sentiments after Bitcoin's unsuccessful attempt to develop a sustainable recovery at the beginning of the week.
EOS/USD breaks to levels not seen since February last year
The EOS/USD has not been at these levels since February 2019. Today's crypto crash has taken EOS/USD fell a total of 11.76% in a two hour period. 3.30 has been a formidable support level in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...