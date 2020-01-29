Bitcoin Price Analysis: A whale tranfsers nearly $20 million of USDT to OKEx, massive pump ahead?

- Bitcoin price resumes the upside move after a short-lived retracement
- Whale Alert service registers a large transfer to OKEx account.
Bitcoin (BTC) printed three green candles in a row and hit the new 2020 high at $9,431 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high, the long-term trend remains bullish with over 80% of BTC accounts in the money now, according to intotheblock data.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,327, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday and up 3.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin whales have woken up
Someone transferred 3000 BTC ($ 28,087,660) from unknown wallet to another unknown wallet during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the purpose of the transaction remains unknown, the receiver of the funds had no intention to hold them as they were redistributed among multiple wallets.
Also, the Whale Alert service registered a large transaction of USDT to OKEx account.
Someone transferred 20,000,000 USDT ($19,825,614 ) from unknown wallet to OKEx, which might have triggered Bitcoin's rise towards new highs.
BTC/USD: technical picture
A sustainable move above $9,184 (the previous 2020 high) bodes well for Bitcoin's further performance. The next bullish target comes at $9,500 - the highest level since November 2019. Once it is out of the way, upside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,850. This barrier, created by the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band, separates us from pivotal $10,000.
On the downside, a retreat back below $9,000 will negate the immediate bullish stance and bring the coin back into the recent channel. The critical support is created by $8,600. It is reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band and closely followed by $8,450 (50% Fibo retracement). The critical support awaits un on approach to $8,000 with SMA100 daily and SMA50 weekly located around that area. Once below, SMA50 daily at $7,800 will come into focus.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
A whale tranfsers nearly $20 million of USDT to OKEx, massive pump ahead?
Bitcoin (BTC) printed three green candles in a row and hit the new 2020 high at $9,431 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high the long-term trend remains bullish
Tron Price Breaks Out Of A Ranging Channel: Bulls set target at $0.020
Tron (TRX) is joined two other cryptocurrencies; Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Cardano (ADA) in posting double-digit gains in the last 24 hours.
XRP/USD zooms above $0.24, breakout or bull trap?
Ripple price is sitting above the critical $0.24 following a surprise move the bulls made on the bears on Wednesday. The crypto has remained relatively bullish since the beginning of the week.
ETC/USD suppresses bearish pressure to new 2020 highs
Ethereum Classic has not broken the bullish streak since last Friday. Besides, it is the best performer among the major cryptocurrencies on the market. ETH has a market value trading 8.45% higher from the opening value of $11.42.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...