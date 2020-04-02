- BTC/USD is less correlated to the stock markets.
- A failure to break above $7,000 will return bears to the market.
The cryptocurrency market resumed the recovery after a short-lived period of range-bound trading. All major digital assets have settled in a green zone, despite the sell-off on the global financial markets. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $186 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $125 billion.
De-coupling from stocks
Traditional financial markets stayed bloody red on Wednesday and managed to recover marginally on Thursday. US President Donald Trump scared the markets once again. This time he predicted that COVID-19 may claim the lives of 100,000-240,000 American citizens.
Apart from that, OPEC removed all limitations on Wednesday, which means that the member-states can pump as much oil as they want. Considering s huge oversupply on the market, investors expected another strong sell-off; however, the reaction was rather muted, even though, S&P 500 and oil ended the day in a red zone
Bitcoin proved rather immune to those developments and continued its slow but steady recovery. Namely, Bitcoin supporters pointed out that it was trading as a non-correlated asset once again, though it is still too early to draw any conclusions in this respect.
Anyway, the cryptocurrency market may be boosted later today, if the sentiments improve later today. Also, another stimulus package to fight the economic consequences of coronavirus pandemic bay trigger "Brrrr" reaction in the cryptocurrency community. Brrr is the sound of the printing press, which symbolizes the inflationary processes, while Bitcoin is deflationary by its nature and can be used as a hedge against irresponsible monetary policies.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
From the technical point of view, $7,000 remains the key target for BTC bulls in the nearest future. THis psychological level is reinforced by the upper boundary of the pennant formation. If the price rejects this barrier, the chances are, that the bearich sentiments will get stronger and BTC/USD will exit the formation by breaking its lower boundary. In this case, the a sustainable move below $6,150-$6,000 area will open up the way towards the recent low of $5,854 and, ponetially to SMA200 weekly on $5,500.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.