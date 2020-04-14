- Bitcoin has pulled away from its recent high but trades 0.81% higher on Tuesday.
- The price has found some support but 6,000 looks like an important level.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin has moved away from best level recently but there is a key support zone near the current price to be aware of. 6,600 has been used as both support and resistance on this chart as you can see below and it looks like the bears may come in to test the zone again. The price has made a lower high recently followed by one lower low wave which his a low of 6,555.00. Since then the price moved slightly higher and today BTC/USD trades at 6,913.00.
There could also be some support from the trendline just ahead of the aforementioned support level. The trendline has been tested 3 times which makes it valid but it really depends how much selling volume comes in. If the levels are broken on the downside the next support area is at 5,847.33 which has also been used around 3 times on this chart alone. On the topside, 7,464.20 is the wave high that the bulls need to target but at the moment the selling pressure looks to be firm.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6927.86
|Today Daily Change
|65.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|6862.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6769.13
|Daily SMA50
|7149.48
|Daily SMA100
|8138.27
|Daily SMA200
|8039.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6906.95
|Previous Daily Low
|6570.5
|Previous Weekly High
|7468.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|6681.12
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6699.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6778.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6653.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6443.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6316.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6989.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7116.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7325.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD decouples from gold, Peter Schiff rejoices
Bitcoin's correlation with gold has been weakening recently. The precious metal surpassed $1,700 mark for the first time since 2012 amid global flight to safety in times of economic uncertainty inspired by coronavirus outbreak.
LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140
Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains.
ETH/USD struggles to stay above short-term bullish trendline
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $158.70. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
XRP/USD bears stand ready, sell-off may continue towards $0.1700
Ripple ha settled below $0.1900, which is a bearish signal for the coin in the short run. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1880, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.