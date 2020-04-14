  • Bitcoin has pulled away from its recent high but trades 0.81% higher on Tuesday.
  • The price has found some support but 6,000 looks like an important level.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has moved away from best level recently but there is a key support zone near the current price to be aware of. 6,600 has been used as both support and resistance on this chart as you can see below and it looks like the bears may come in to test the zone again. The price has made a lower high recently followed by one lower low wave which his a low of 6,555.00. Since then the price moved slightly higher and today BTC/USD trades at 6,913.00. 

There could also be some support from the trendline just ahead of the aforementioned support level. The trendline has been tested 3 times which makes it valid but it really depends how much selling volume comes in. If the levels are broken on the downside the next support area is at 5,847.33 which has also been used around 3 times on this chart alone. On the topside, 7,464.20 is the wave high that the bulls need to target but at the moment the selling pressure looks to be firm.

Bitcoin 6,600 test

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6927.86
Today Daily Change 65.26
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 6862.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6769.13
Daily SMA50 7149.48
Daily SMA100 8138.27
Daily SMA200 8039.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6906.95
Previous Daily Low 6570.5
Previous Weekly High 7468.81
Previous Weekly Low 6681.12
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6699.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6778.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 6653.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 6443.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 6316.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 6989.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 7116.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 7325.99

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

