Bitcoin price action pares back gains from earlier this week.

BTC price action took another step back today after Apple, Meta and Amazon failed to meet investors' expectations.

Expect to see more dollar strength kick in as the Fed and midterms are coming into focus as risk events.

Bitcoin (BTC) price action pares back the gains from earlier this week and is still showing some minor gains for now. The risk is that the US session later this afternoon takes over and ends the week on a low note. Expect to see possibly more downturns should the PCE numbers this afternoon point to elevated inflationary pressures that would push the start of Fed easing further down the road.

BTC price uneasy with these sudden changes

Bitcoin price action is getting a punch in the gut after the massacre from last night,when earnings from Meta, Amazon and Apple disappointed. Investors' expectations had risen on the back of surprisingly good earnings from Netflix, whilst other companies did not mention any signs of a slowdown or massive layoffs. But with the meltdown of the ‘big tanker’, Meta, market sentiment suddenly turned as it readjusted to a new reality.

BTC price action is currently trading on the monthly pivot at $20,156 and has already traded below it, making it look likely to eventually break. The next support only comes in at $19,600 with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If Bitcoin price fell there it would still provide a very small gain for the week. The risk is, should the US session see the dollar push lower, BTC’s weekly profit would be lost, and it could tick the low bar at $19,036.

BTC/USD Daily chart

Given the positive tone at the beginning of this week, a final squeeze could be seen near the closing bell. That would mean that the dollar takes a step back and that equities jump higher. That sentiment would pull Bitcoin price action up and see it test $21,200 to the upside, making it one of its more profitable weeks for 2022.