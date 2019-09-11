Bitcoin (BTC) price traded back below $10,000 on Sept. 11 as five-figure support for the largest cryptocurrency finally crumbled.
Market visualization. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin pre-halving “shakeout” theory emerges
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD suddenly drop from $10,200 late on Tuesday, subsequently putting in a local low of $9,900 before a slight rebound.
At press time on Wednesday, $10,000 was acting as a guide rail, Bitcoin fluctuating immediately above and below the barrier.
Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
The fresh downside was broadly anticipated by forecasters, who generally agreed that support at higher levels was not strong enough to guarantee bullish short-term behavior.
A consensus had formed around a return to four figures first before any kind of market renaissance got underway.
In line with that theory, regular commentator and Cointelegraph contributor Crypto Michaël said there was no cause for concern among Bitcoin investors.
“Overall marketcap still looking fresh to me as well,” he commented in a fresh update.
Uploading a chart of BTC/USD’s long-term performance, he added: “Quite boring coming towards the end of the pattern, but all in all fine.”
Fellow contributor Nick Cote suggested selling pressure could last until Bitcoin’s block reward halving in May 2020 — reducing market supply — having likewise advised caution to short-term traders, particularly as the highly-anticipated Bakkt platform launches later this month.
“Unpopular opinion: pre having shakeout before ATH's,” he wrote on Twitter today.
A possible source of contention in the short-term was cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s blocking of United States users from its service, scheduled for Thursday. In line with regulatory demands, Binance is opening a segregated trading environment for the U.S. market.
Altcoins put in sideways moves
Altcoins meanwhile copied Bitcoin in shedding 1-2% in USD terms over the past 24 hours.
Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, fell 1.8% to $178, with similar behavior across major alt tokens. Bitcoin SV (BSV) fared slightly worse, trading down 4.2%.
Ether seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Alts had previously staged a modest rally in Bitcoin terms, progress which nonetheless faltered as overall sentiment turned to sideways trading.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap stood at $259 billion on Wednesday, with Bitcoin’s share at 69.6%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.