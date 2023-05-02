Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis on TradingLevels. Today's Price Forecast - TradingLounge.
Summary Bitcoin BTC/USD: A bullish correction pattern is developing, potentially dropping to 25K for Wave ii) or 4. I would only adopt a bearish outlook if the 25,000 level becomes tested resistance. In the next trading session, both Bitcoin and the NASDAQ are expected to experience a decline, followed by the NASDAQ reaching new highs. It remains to be seen if Bitcoin will follow the NASDAQ's trajectory.
Elliott Wave 4 or Wave (c) of ii).
Strategy: None.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
