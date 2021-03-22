Since a month ago, Bitcoin had a reaction dropping 26% from its peak with increasing supply. However, there are a number of bullish characteristics formed after the sell-off. These are the tell-tale signs for trend trading to ride on the strong trend of Bitcoin.
Find out why Bitcoin is set to breakout and how to benefit before it makes the explosive gains by trading Bitcoin or stocks like MARA (Marathon Digital Holdings INC) and RIOT (RIOT Blockchain INC). Key support and resistance levels are elaborated in the video for low risk entry via trading the breakout or trading the pullback. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:40 Bitcoin.
-
1:28 Falling Wedge pattern.
-
4:58 MARA (Marathon Digital Holdings INC).
-
7:51 RIOT (RIOT Blockchain INC).
