Bitcoin continued its nearly month-long swoon Tuesday night, dropping below $40,000 for the first time since early February.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $39,678 as of 5:29 a.m. UTC (1:29 a.m. ET). That represented a more than 12% drop over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s 24-hour price ranged from a low of $38,960 to a high of $45,850

Bitcoin has fallen nearly 40% since its high of over $64,000 in February.

Other major cryptocurrencies continued to fall. Ethereum dipped below $3000 for the first time since May 2, although it had regained this threshold as of 1:29 UTC.

Joe DiPasquale, the CEO and founder of BitBull, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, said that bitcoin’s volatility this year is consistent with its history of “higher highs and higher lows.” He called the “fall in price” a natural consolidation period that we see as necessary for the support lines to form for future appreciation.”