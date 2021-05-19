Bitcoin continued its nearly month-long swoon Tuesday night, dropping below $40,000 for the first time since early February.
The cryptocurrency was trading around $39,678 as of 5:29 a.m. UTC (1:29 a.m. ET). That represented a more than 12% drop over the previous 24 hours.
Bitcoin’s 24-hour price ranged from a low of $38,960 to a high of $45,850
Bitcoin has fallen nearly 40% since its high of over $64,000 in February.
Other major cryptocurrencies continued to fall. Ethereum dipped below $3000 for the first time since May 2, although it had regained this threshold as of 1:29 UTC.
Joe DiPasquale, the CEO and founder of BitBull, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, said that bitcoin’s volatility this year is consistent with its history of “higher highs and higher lows.” He called the “fall in price” a natural consolidation period that we see as necessary for the support lines to form for future appreciation.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
