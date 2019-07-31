Physical futures trading is now live via Omni trading platform as launched by LedgerX.

It comes after LedgerX received its requisite license from U.S. regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) late last month.

Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives provider LedgerX based in the United States has announced the official launch of physical Bitcoin. futures trading, becoming the first to do so on the domestic market.

LedgerX said via their Twitter account, that its physical futures offering was live on its Omni trading platform.

“It's official: we're live with retail trading on Omni!” officials confirmed.

