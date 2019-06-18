Bitcoin-pegged token BTCB will soon launch on Binance Chain

Binance desires to have more cryptocurrencies transitioning to its Binance Chain protocol.

BTCB/BTC trading pair will launch on Binance.com for trading in a few days.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the issuance of several tokens that will be pegged to the leading cryptocurrencies on the market. The tokens will execute on Binance Chain, the protocol that runs Binance Coin (BNB). The tokens will be accorded with a number of trading options on the exchange in addition to an extension to Binance DEX.

The crypto-pegged tokens that have been developed on the token standards referred to as BEP2 and will have the backing of Binance reserves for the particular pegged crypto. Prior to the announcement of the news, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao said via a tweet:

“There will be a transfer of 9001 BTC soon, no need to FUD. It's for a good thing, details to follow. Waiting for whale_alert.”

Late, Binance explained in a blog post: