With blockchain data showing that bearish market sentiment is weakening, oversold bitcoin (BTC, -1.4%) may succeed in establishing a base below $40,000.
The seven-day average of net bitcoin inflows to exchanges turned negative for the first time since April 22, data provided by Glassnode show.
That means coins are leaving exchanges after a gap of four weeks, a sign of investors are starting to take direct custody of their holdings, possibly anticipating a price increase.
The fewer coins available for sale on exchanges, the better the chance of the market going up.
Investors typically transfer coins to exchanges when they want to sell their holdings, so consistent net inflows represent a bearish mood, with outflows signalling bullish sentiment.
Bitcoin exchange flows
Source: Glassnode
