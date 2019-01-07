Bitcoin noted as a safe haven by Xinhua, major state-run Chinese News Agency

Xinhua, which is a Chinese state-run media agency released a report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

A large state-run Chinese media agency, Xinhua News Agency, recently labeled Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset. The company, which is fully controlled by the government, published a financial study to set out to analyze the recent price increase.

The early parts of the report detail the risks associated with the world of cryptocurrencies, detailing that it is still going to take time for this market to gain investor confidence. However, given the growing global macroeconomic tensions; trade war between China and America, highlight some of the reasoning for attracting investors’ attention.

