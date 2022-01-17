Bitcoin & Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis
Video Chapters
00:00 Bitcoin
15:59 Ethereum
27:43 Thanks for watching!
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bearish while under 43,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave v) low to around 39,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: If 43,000 becomes the support next time around, then start building long trades through the Minor Levels.
Otherwise expect a move lower towards the 39,000 for the low.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price bound for another test of the psychological $4,000 barrier
Ethereum price action is mixed. The weekly close above $3,300 was necessary to establish support and create a pivot to push higher, but the daily displays weakness as sellers drive Ethereum below the past three days candlestick bodies.
Shiba Inu price primed for 50% breakout to kick start new bull run
Shiba Inu price action has stabilized somewhat since the 35% loss experienced from December 28, 2021, to January 10, 2022. However, it has held on to most of its gains and maintained a critical Ichimoku support zone.
Crypto.com lifts withdrawal freeze, CRO remains at risk of 15% correction
CRO price may be under heavier than usual selling pressure after concerns about missing or stolen crypto from Crypto.com have been reported. Despite withdrawal services coming back online, concerns remain.
Bitcoin price bound for another dip to $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price action sees bulls struggling to keep the positive momentum going as bears stand firm at $44,088. At the moment, $50,000 is still nowhere near in sight, and investors are getting impatient about when the promised rally in BTC will finally kick in.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.