Bitcoin (BTC) is now seeing “tepid” demand just three months after hitting its latest all-time high, according to on-chain analytics firm Glass node.
In a tweet on Feb. 18, researchers flagged a sea change in Bitcoin on-chain activity compared to just three months ago.
Bitcoin active entities echo 2019 “mini bull peak”
Bitcoin’s descent from $69,000 to $33,000 has been accompanied by a widely publicized crash in interest from mainstream consumers.
Now, the latest data shows that for existing on-chain entities – holders of one or more wallets – the same is true.
Each day, the Bitcoin network sees around 275,000 active entities transacting, compared to over 400,000 in November 2021.
That reduction means that daily active entities are now at the same levels as in mid-2019 and even well below the peak of the last halving cycle in December 2017.
“This level of activity is far below bull market highs, indicative of tepid demand from new users,” Glassnode commented.
Researchers added that regardless of the cycle phase, the trend is for entity numbers to grow, which they put down to Bitcoin’s network effect playing out as forecast.
Bitcoin daily active entities annotated chart. Source: Glassnode/Twitter
While the activity dip is considerable for such a short space of time, as Cointelegraph reported, wallet numbers are going up only, and those containing 0.01 BTC (around $400) or more now number almost 10 million.
Discussing the Glassnode data, popular Twitter account TXMC argued that even if the entities involved were or are not human, there is still a reason for them to send BTC over the network, thus validating the entity numbers at a given point.
“This level of activity is far below bull market highs, indicative of tepid demand from new users,” it argued.
“Up and to the right”
In the latest edition of its “Uncharted” newsletter, meanwhile, Glassnode likewise confirmed that on-chain demand is in a trend of “up and to the right.”
Daily transfer volume surged in the middle of last year, and the weekly moving average is now twice that of October 2020 before BTC/USD broke out of its three-year range.
Since January 2021, long-term hodlers – wallets with funds unmoved in at least 155 days – have added 3 million BTC to their balances in another sign of long-term conviction.
“Institutions in the market are a sign of greater adoption,” Glassnode co-founders Yann Allemann and Jan Happel added in Twitter comments last week.
Bitcoin total daily transfer volume annotated chart. Source: Negentropic/Twitter
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price explodes as Binance Custody adds the Dogecoin-killer to managed assets
Binance Custody announced the addition of new cryptocurrencies to its managed assets, providing greater security to investors. Shiba Inu price exploded shortly after the announcement, fueling a bullish narrative for the meme coin’s price among traders.
Cardano total value locked nears $200 million as ADA price prepares for bullish reversal
Cardano continues to be one of the leading actively developed networks across blockchains. The network remains in third place in terms of the number of contributions. The Cardano ecosystem has witnessed massive growth in its total value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi), nearing $200 million.
XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout
XRP price showed signs of a move lower on February 20, but bears failed to follow through and revealed an ongoing consolidation. On close inspection, Ripple price seems to be coiling up, a price action similar to what occurred between January 22 and February 3.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE risks further falls as bears initiate takeover
Dogecoin price could be at risk of further decline as the sellers initiate a takeover. DOGE has presented a consolidation pattern and projected a 34% fall toward $0.091 if the canine-themed token slices below a critical level of support.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.