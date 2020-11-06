-
Bitcoin is showing a massive bullish breakout and continuation. The cryptocurrency is now approaching a critical 78.6% Fibonacci. What’s next?
-
This article will review the key Elliott Wave patterns. We will also analyse the most likely expected price path of least resistance.
-
The bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone catapulted price action higher and above the 50-61.8% Fib. Now price action is closing in on the deeper 78.6% Fib.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The BTC/USD made a strong bullish breakout above the 21 ema zone and the resistance trend lines (dotted purple). Ever since the break, price action has remained consistently above the 21 ema zone without any threat of pushing below it.
The bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone catapulted price action higher and above the 50-61.8% Fib zone. Now price action is closing in on the deeper 78.6% Fibonacci level.
A bearish reaction at this deep Fibonacci level is expected. A small bull flag chart pattern is expected to emerge. Any shallow or medium retracement should find support for a bounce. An uptrend continuation seems just a question of when and where: either an immediate breakout or after a pullback.
On the daily chart, price action has been breaking above the resistance and staying above the 21 ema zone. The shallow retracements turned out to be typical wave 4 patterns.
The current impulse is very strong. Price action has clearly pulled away from the 21 ema zone. This is indicating a wave 3 (green) and more upside to be expected either immediately or after the pullback within the wave 4.
Even after wave 4 (green) is completed, more upside is expected because of wave 3 on a higher degree (purple). Simply said, BTC/USD seems to be - finally - in a massive wave 3. Time will tell if price action has finally reached this important impulsive phase.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
The cryptocurrency market caught yet another tailwind as the world waits for the United States to finalize the ongoing vote counting exercise. Bitcoin was the biggest winner, with the price going ballistic above $14,000, $15,000 and closing in on $16,000.
Over $1 million locked in a DeFi protocol due to a smart contract error
According to the Percent Finance team's official blog post, a technical bug in the programming code of the smart contracts rendered 446,000 USDC, 28 WBTC, and 313 ETH unavailable.
NEO liftoff to $20 seems imminent
NEO resumed the uptrend after the downtrend lost momentum at $14. An ongoing recovery has already pulled the cryptoasset to $15. If buy orders continue to increase, NEO is likely to climb to levels above $20.
BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.