Bitcoin (BTC) is holding onto gains after a strong return above $30,000 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency is starting to stall around $32,400 at press time and is up about 2% over the past week.
Short-term momentum is improving, albeit within an intermediate-term downtrend that began in April. Initial resistance is seen at the 50-day moving average near $34,000.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from oversold levels, which could keep short-term buyers active into the weekend.
-
Resistance remains strong around $40,000, which Is near the top of the two-month price range.
-
The weekly chart is not yet oversold, although downside momentum is starting to slow.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Musk changes tune on BTC as adoption and miners continue to make headway
Bitcoin price revival appears to be going well considering the recent sweep of the July 15 swing high. While this uptick in the market value of BTC is bullish, there is bound to be a minor pullback that will help catapult the pioneer cryptocurrency higher.
TRON price sits on strong support while TRX bulls plan 70% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on TRON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where TRX could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price has seen a quick run-up after approaching the trading range’s lower limit. While this uptick in ADA’s market value was obvious, investors should be aware of a minor pullback before the so-called “Ethereum killer” embarks on another leg up.
Dash price must overcome imposing resistance to breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dash price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DASH could be heading next as it consolidates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.