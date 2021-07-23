Bitcoin (BTC) is holding onto gains after a strong return above $30,000 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency is starting to stall around $32,400 at press time and is up about 2% over the past week.

Short-term momentum is improving, albeit within an intermediate-term downtrend that began in April. Initial resistance is seen at the 50-day moving average near $34,000.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView