Bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has reached an all-time high, demonstrating the increasing competition for block rewards between miners, data from Blockchain.com revealed on June 27.
Mining difficulty, which adjusts to the network hash rate every 2016 blocks, hit 7.86 trillion, a new record, surpassing the previous peak in October 2018.
Hash rate itself, which set new records on an almost daily basis throughout recent weeks, has meanwhile come down slightly to linger around 56 quintillion hashes per second.
In other words, competition among miners for new blocks as well as overall bitcoin network security has never been higher.
As Cointelegraph reported, it is network metrics such as these which instill confidence in analysts and markets alike. The 2019 bitcoin bull run followed a return to form for network stability after a period of regression in the last quarter of 2018.
At its lowest, hash rate circled just 32 quintillion hashes, having come down from an August high of 61 quintillion.
Looking forward, the upcoming bitcoin block reward halving, scheduled for May 2020, could well impact on miner sentiment and move prices accordingly.
In line with research published by crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital earlier this year, the reach-back effect of the event could be responsible for pushing up the bitcoin price a year in advance.
“Inflection points occurred 376 and 320 days prior to the 2012 and 2016 ‘halvings’, respectively. Taking their average of 348 days could indicate a bottom on June 10, 2019,” the company forecast.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Market shakes weak hands, $14K still at stake
The digital coin most affected by the falls is – as it could not be otherwise – XRP. The drag and delay it had suffered in comparison to Bitcoin and Ethereum have penalized it. Ripple Ltd.’s cryptocurrency has fallen below the main moving averages – something that has not happened to its two podium companions.
Ripple market update: XRP bulls wake up in assault of $0.4200 hurdle
The cryptocurrency market has been having a special relation with weekend sessions. The mid-week plunge saw XRP/USD explore the levels under $0.4000. The buyers found bearing $0.3800 key support which has allowed them to push for a reversal above the $0.4000 level.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD hangs on a thread at $300; what’s next?
There is calm across the market after a selloff that wiped over $70 billion off the market in less than 24-hours. The dust is currently settling for Ethereum as well in the wake of the devastating fall from highs above $360.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - 28 June
Ripple’s XRP has reversed the gains of two weeks, crashing from the recent high of $0.5073 (June 22) to as low as $0.3893 on Thursday. Notably, the sharpest movement was registered on Thursday, as the coin lost over 10% of its value in a matter of hours amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Facebook’s Libra set Bitcoin on fire
The cryptocurrency market rushes forward as the positive sentiments are gaining traction. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are gaining ground rapidly, creating FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) environment.