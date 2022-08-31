Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com confirms that on Aug. 31, Bitcoin’s network difficulty hit new all-time highs.
Bitcoin seals biggest difficulty jum since start of 2022
Despite the recent BTC price drawdowns, Bitcoin’s network fundamentals are telling an optimistic tale as August comes to a close.
Both difficulty and hash rate are climbing, reflecting conviction among miners over long-term profitability of their network participation. It also suggests that the mining sector is absorbing lower profits versus costs in the short term.
Difficulty, which added 9.26% at its Aug. 31 automated readjustment, now stands at its highest ever. Competition among miners is as healthy as ever.
For comparison, the last time that difficulty increased more at once was in January (9.32%), and before that, in August 2021 (13.24%).
According to BTC.com, hash rate now stands at an average 221 exahashes per second (EH/s), a hair off its highest-ever recorded average reading of 223 EH/s from just before May’s Terra LUNA implosion.
Bitcoin (BTC) fundamentals have delivered a “welcome uptick” which research says takes the edge off a classic bear market.
“Personally, I think as more hashrate comes from the US, we'll see a new annual seasonal trend like we used to see in China. ie hot months lower hashrate/helping to stabilize grid, cool months higher hashrate,” macro analyst Jason Deane wrote in part of a Twitter response to the difficulty readjustment.
Bitcoin network fundamentals overview (screenshot). Source: BTC.com
Bitcoin "barely hanging on"
The numbers provide a welcome counterpoint to troubled spot markets and gloomy projections for the rest of 2022.
With BTC/USD set to end August down almost 13%, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode said that a rebound in fundamentals would be a helpful antidote to an otherwise sour environment.
“It remains plausible that Bitcoin is in a bottom formation range and would be historically similar to all past bear markets,” it concluded in the latest edition of its regular newsletter, “The Week On-Chain,” released on Aug. 30 and titled "Bitcoin Barely Hanging On."
However, Bitcoin prices are just barely hanging on, and any uptick in the fundamentals would be a welcome change.
BTC/USD circled $20,150 at the time of writing, having recovered from sub-$20,000 levels overnight, as per data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto recovery rallies have unfinished business
Bitcoin price shows that the recent sell-off was quickly undone as bulls came to the rescue. This development was well received by altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which have also experienced quick recoveries.
XRP Price Prediction: This bearish continuation pattern could trigger a 70% crash
XRP price reveals a massive bearish setup that could ruin its recovery rally, especially if bulls fail to invalidate it. Therefore, investors need to exercise caution as this outlook is in line with the macro bearish structure of the crypto market.
MATIC price anticipates strong overhead rejection before crashing 30%
MATIC price is in a range tightening mode after a steep correction last week. This development will likely revert to the mean before establishing a directional bias.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.