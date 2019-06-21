Bitcoin mining giant Bitmain IPO could be heading to the US

Bitmain is currently planning to file the listing documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

China-based Bitcoin mining giant is reportedly considering shifting its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to the United States. Bitmain filed for its initial IPO with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange but the application expired in March.

The initial IPO planned to raise $3 billion but if the listing with the SEC goes through, this amount will be cut down to between $300 million and $500 million.

The new development is in light of a February document that revealed that Bitmain had suffered a loss of $500 million in its Q3 of 2018 following the bear trend in the course of last year.