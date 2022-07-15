Bitcoin rose 4.9% on Thursday, ending at around $20,700, and retreated 200 at the start of trading on Friday. Ethereum has added 7.3% in the past 24 hours to $1190. Top altcoins gained between 1.7% (Cardano) and 7% (Solana).
According to CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market cap is up 3% overnight to $925B.
Bitcoin was in demand in the US session on Thursday amid a rebound in US stock indices. BTC rose above the $20,000 level and tested three-day highs around $20,900.
Bitcoin’s hash rate fell 27% to 159.41 EH/s due to a shutdown of miners in Texas. The figure was the lowest since February this year. Miners shut down equipment to save power due to the record heat wave.
During June, the cost of mining bitcoin fell from $24K to $13K, which could boost coin sales by miners and become a barrier to BTC growth, JPMorgan said.
According to Thomas Peterffy, CEO of Interactive Brokers, there is a high probability that bitcoin will be outlawed.
The US government could ban cryptocurrencies out of concern that they are being used to finance illegal activities, tax evasion, and the Treasury Department’s inability to monitor transactions involving crypto assets.
Cryptocurrency lender Celsius has filed for “immediate” bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Code, Chapter 11.
A federal court in New York has frozen the remaining assets of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital after the company filed for emergency bankruptcy.
The European Central Bank has decided on the parameters of the future digital euro and intends to issue it in 2023. The success of CBDC will depend on its mass use.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.
This Tezos fakeout could trigger a 30% rally for XTZ price
Tezos price consolidates between a horizontal high-time-frame resistance barrier and an inclining support level, forming a bullish pattern. The recent fakeout lured many investors to short, but the recovery suggests that XTZ is vying for a bullish move.
Ripple's XRP price is a dangerous bull-trap until this level is touched
Ripple price has underperformed most cryptocurrencies in July. XRP price contracts between $0.29 and $0.37 for more than a month. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach above $0.48.
Got It! Polygon's MATIC price rallies 30% since our last call, here's what could happen next
MATIC price has rallied 30% since last week's bullish trade setup. Polygon's MATIC price shows an influx of bullsh transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.