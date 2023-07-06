Bitcoin (BTC $30,836) miners made a lofty $184 million from transaction fees in the second quarter of 2023 — far more than they pocketed throughout the entire year of 2022 — as Bitcoin’s price surged and BRC-20 tokens flourished.
The $184 million payout is a more than 270% increase from Q1 2023, and it is the first quarter to have surpassed the $100 million mark since Q2 2021, according to a July 5 report from cryptocurrency analytics platform Coin Metrics.
Bitcoin miners earned more from fees in Q2 than the previous five quarters combined. Source: Coin Metrics
Bitcoin miners receive transaction fees whenever a new block has been validated — the amount of which is determined by the data volume and user demand for block space.
Coin Metrics said the jump in fees was due to Bitcoin’s recent price surge bolstering “top-line revenues” and the advent of BRC-20 — a new token standard on Bitcoin network introduced in March to mint and transfer fungible tokens like Ordinals inscriptions — adding:
The token standard does unlock experimental new use cases for Bitcoin’s core transaction types and accelerates the push to scale Bitcoin with the Lightning Network.
However, it is worth noting that transaction fees represented only 7.7% of the total $2.4 billion made by miners over the quarter.
The remainder came from Bitcoin block rewards, with miners currently rewarded 6.25 BTC for solving each block. This is set to fall to 3.125 BTC after the network’s next halving cycle, expected to occur around May 2024.
Bitcoin miners also had other reasons to celebrate in the second quarter, according to the firm.
In May, the Bitcoin mining industry “notched a win” with the Biden Administration’s proposed Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) tax being blocked.
In this special edition of State of the Network, we take a data-driven look at the most important events that impacted the digital assets industry from Q2 2023.— CoinMetrics.io (@coinmetrics) July 5, 2023
Get the insights here: https://t.co/xpcE27j1Fz#FutureofFinance #PutTruthtoWork pic.twitter.com/67RDHKA2bT
Bitcoin miners also enjoyed easier macroeconomics conditions in the quarter too, with “receding inflation pressures” translating to lower electricity prices for United States-based miners, Coin Metrics noted.
However, with Bitcoin’s hashrate continuing to reach new all-time highs over the last 12 months, competition in the mining fee market is also tightening, Coin Metrics explained:
Competition remains as fierce as ever, with Bitcoin’s hashrate breaking new highs during the quarter at 375 EH/s [...] We see that the overall network’s efficiency continues to increase with the adoption of modern ASICs such as the S19 XP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Larry Fink creates alignment between BlackRock and the purpose of Bitcoin as the race for ETFs continues
Larry Fink, CEO of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, made compelling remarks during a July 5 interview, calling Bitcoin an international asset whose role is to digitize gold.
Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend
Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.
Cardano price falls 4% despite mother company's open-source toolset launch for users
Cardano price is trading with a bearish bias, steadily writing off the gains made over the last week. The move is concerning given that the blockchain's users now have a new toolset where they can develop smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps).
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.