A miner broadly describes an entity using powerful computing resources to validate the network and earn bitcoin as a reward in return. The upkeep of such systems is expensive, and miners periodically sell holdings to cover costs.

The sale over the past 30 days likely contributed to a decline in bitcoin prices, as the asset touched $32,000 in the last week of January. It has since recovered, touching as much as $45,570 on Tuesday.

“With the weekend pump, miners are starting to offload their BTC holdings as Miner Net Position Change turned negative for the first time in 2 months,” the analysts wrote.

Over the past 2 months, miners have been continuously accumulating bitcoin even as prices fell from $55,000 to $35,000, research firm Delphi Digital said on a daily note.

The metric decreased by over 1,660 bitcoins on Saturday and 1,733 bitcoins on Sunday, according to analytics tool Glass node. This amounts to over $147 million at current prices, as per tracking tool CoinGecko.

