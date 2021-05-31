“Marathon is committed to the core tenets of the Bitcoin community, including decentralization, inclusion, and no censorship."
Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings will update to Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1 and will validate transactions transactions on the blockchain “in the exact same way as all other miners who use the standard node,” CEO Fred Thiel said.
- MaraPool, the bitcoin (BTC, +3.16%) mining pool run by Marathon, had previously described itself as an "OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) compliant" pool. In an effort to "stay “compliant with U.S. regulatory standards,” the bitcoin mining company pledged to exclude any transactions from its blocks that originated from addresses associated with sanctioned entities.
- On May 7, the pool drew criticism from the Bitcoin community when it announced it had mined its first fully compliant block by censoring certain transactions.
- At the time, Marathon stated that its compliance efforts originated from desire to placate investors and regulators by giving them "peace of mind that the bitcoin we produce is ‘clean’, ethical and compliant with regulatory standards."
- Thiel, who has been in his role as CEO for about a month, appears to be taking Marathon in a new direction.
- "We look forward to continue being a collaborative and supportive member of the Bitcoin community and to realizing the vision of Bitcoin as the first decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users rather than a central authority or middlemen," he said.
- Thiel also announced that Marathon will signal in favor of the new Taproot upgrade, which will enable improvements to Bitcoin's scaling, privacy and custody software.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC continues consolidation as crypto market waits
Bitcoin price building a symmetrical triangle with the apex emerging on June 10 if the contraction process continues. Bitcoin price contraction in the form of a symmetrical triangle posits further volatility for the bellwether cryptocurrency in the near term.
PancakeSwap reveals a 20% opportunity
PancakeSwap price released from a minor inverse head-and-shoulders pattern earlier today. CAKE 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) has been involved in the price action since May 25. Current bottoming process is similar to other cryptocurrencies, indicating no relative strength.
Litecoin boom-bust cycle favors the patience narrative
Litecoin price is currently shaping an indecisive pattern like most cryptocurrencies while finding support around the strategically important 200-day SMA. The outlook for the peer-to-peer coin remains neutral until a better entry point can be observed on the long-term LTC charts.
Three reasons why Ethereum could crash to $1,200
Ethereum price seems to have found support on the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has paused the downswing momentarily. While a continuation of the rally seems logical, several on-chain metrics point to a rather off-putting outlook for ETH.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.